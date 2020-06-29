Loren Volz
Lexington - Loren Eugene Volz, age 82, peacefully passed away June 26, 2020, in his Lexington home. He was blessed to be surrounded by nearly his whole family.
He was born in Mansfield on May 23, 1938, minutes after his twin Lowell to parents William & Mary (Weirick) Volz and attended Lexington Schools. Loren worked 38 years at J&B Acoustical and was a member of the Carpenters Union #735. In younger years, he farmed alongside his parents and drove bus for Lexington Schools.
Known as "Mr. Fix It," Loren was proud to be able to repair anything. One example: he fixed his lawnmower for $5 after getting a quote for $1,200! He was self-taught and learned the ins and outs of everything from cars to home repairs and gadgets. Friends and neighbors could always call Loren when they need an item repaired or a creative solution. Loren was a hardworking man and had a bit of an ornery streak. He taught his kids, "If you can't take the man for his word, you can't take the man." Loren's caring and giving spirit will be dearly missed by many.
He is survived by his children Christine (Tim) Rodenberger, Barb Svede, Peggy (Gary) Nusbaum, Bill Volz, and Cathy (Gary) Goetz; grandchildren Christi, Alisha, Angie, Cassie, Loren, Nick, Nathan, Shannon, Justin, Corey, and Seth; 22 great-grandchildren; his sister Margie Heston; and lifelong friends Jim & Kathy Baker, Ed & Donna Hoffner, and Darrell & Deb Wittmer; neighbors Kenny & Kathy and Norbert; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Loren was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Katelyn "Katie" Volz in 2015, infant daughter Elizabeth Volz, his twin Lowell Volz, and brother William Volz.
His family will receive friends 4-7 PM Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Snyder Funeral Home (2553 Lexington Ave) where a funeral service honoring his life will be held 10 AM Wednesday, July 1, 2020, officiated by Celebrant Jerry Wilson. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery where he will lay to rest beside his daughter, Katie. Contributions to OhioHealth Hospice may be brought or sent to the funeral home.
Published in News Journal on Jun. 29, 2020.