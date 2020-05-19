|
Loretta Hershner
Lexington - Loretta Jo Hershner, age 89, peacefully passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in her Lexington home. She was reunited with the love of her life—her husband Dean of 59 years—after only 4 months apart since his passing in January.
Loretta was born April 3, 1931, in Perrysville the daughter of William & Lora (Robertson) Zody and was a graduate of Perrysville High School. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree in education from Ashland College. Loretta was set up on a blind date with a handsome young carpenter named Harold Dean Hershner and the pair soon married on July 30, 1960.
Loretta was a grade school teacher for Lucas, Mansfield City, and Lexington Local school systems. She taught second and fourth grades, retiring in 1988, and dearly loved her students. In free time, she enjoyed reading, playing card games, solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and watching game shows including Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
She was a member of Johnsville Grace United Methodist Church where she was member of the woman's group and served as a Sunday School teacher. Loretta was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Mother of Twins Club. She was very involved with the Ohio Genealogical Society and not only researched her own family history, but also helped friends discover their own family roots.
Loretta is survived by her children (& spouses): Lori & Gary Bastin of Lexington, Andy & Krista Hershner of Coshocton, Steve & Chris Hershner of Powell, and Scott & Tracey Hershner of Bellville; grandchildren Logan Bastin, Mitchell Bastin, Andy Johnson, and Alex Johnson; brother-in-law William (Maxine) Hershner of Johnsville; along with several nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her loving husband Harold Dean Hershner and a sister Velma (Marvin) Cates.
The Hershner family wishes to thank all those who gave loving care to Loretta including private caregivers: Kris, Nila, Hannah, Jericka, Dan, Peg, Carmen, Connie, Denise C., and Denise M.
Her family will receive friends 12 noon to 3pm, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where social distancing will be observed. A private funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Dave Smith with burial in Shauck Cemetery near Johnsville. The public is welcome to join the Hershner family outdoors at the cemetery with an estimated time of arrival of 4pm Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Ohio Genealogical Society or Johnsville Grace United Methodist Church may be sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904).
Published in the News Journal on May 19, 2020