Loretta Sowards
Mansfield - Loretta Sowards, 78, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield. Born April 8, 1941 in Grahn, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Edward Harry and Gladys (Binion) Smith.
Loretta worked at Moore's Building Supply for 28 years and attended Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending her winters in Yuma, Arizona.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul Sowards whom she married November 1, 1961; her brother, James E. (Mary) Smith; her step brother, Clifford Ray (Ann) Carroll; her sisters-in-law, Penny Sowards Arthur and Goldie Smith; her brother-in-law, Ronald (Annette) Bennett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step mother, Avenell Smith; a sister, Marzetta Smith Bennett; two brothers, Ercel W. Smith and Harold Smith; and a nephew, Shane Ronald Bennett.
Private family services will be held for the family with burial in Little Washington Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020