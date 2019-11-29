Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
1963 - 2019
Lori Lee Wright Obituary
Lori Lee Wright

Columbus - Lori Lee (Windsor) Wright, 56, of Columbus, and formerly of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Lori was born on March 30, 1963, in Mansfield, the daughter of Clarence "Bud" E. and Darlene K. Windsor. She was a graduate of Malabar High School, and as a teenager had been the "Queen of the ." She had retired from GM and was employed with Amazon. Lori's grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was skilled in crocheting, loved listening to her police scanner, and enjoyed taking trips to Zoombezi Bay, SC and California with loved ones. Lori also loved her dogs, Rylee and Weezy.

She is survived by her parents, Bud and Darlene Windsor of Mansfield; her husband, Kevin Wright of Columbus; her daughters, Somer Flowers of Simpsonville, SC, LaShonda Wright and Heavenlee Wright both of Columbus; grandchildren, Lakeeron Lane Jr., Gaines Flowers, Lila Grace Flowers, Layonna Wright, and expecting a new Grandbaby Flowers in July; and siblings, Annette Windsor, Clarence "Buddy" Windsor Jr., and Darla Estep all of Mansfield, and Vicki Cervantes and Angelo Mariotti Jr. of California; and step-children, Daijunae, Kawon, Av'eon, and Ker'reon Wright of Columbus.

Lori was preceded in death by her sister, Denise Windsor.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
