Lorine Carter
Mansfield - On May 31, 2019, Ms. Lorine Carter was called home to receive her wings for a job well done. She was born November 21, 1950 in Indianola, Mississippi to Frank and Pearline Sutton. Those who knew Lorine can best describe her as passionate about family, friends and home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Dalvin Harris.
Ms. Carter was retired from General Motors and leaves to cherish fond memories; a son, Mr. Ronnie Carter; daughter, LaTrease Whack; daughter-in-law, Rolisia Carter; three sisters, Pauline Sutton, Earlean Smith and Tassie Jean Roberts; and four brothers, Larry Charles Sutton, Frank Sutton Jr., James Sutton and Leroy Sutton. She also leaves a host of grandchildren, JaBrasia Cunningham, Calvin "D" Harris, Chekiah Washington Jr., Shaunqua Crawford, Shantia Crawford, Shontez Carter, Shakaria Carter, Braelyn Carter, Ronnie "Doobie" Eatmon, Ronnie Semar Carter and Caron Carter; and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ms. Carter was a caring person that opened her home over the years to many people and would do anything that she could to help others in need. She was meticulous about her home and appearance and very passionate about her flowers and garden. Those who knew Lorine also know that she leaves to cherish her memory a very special lifelong companion, her dog Rocky.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church, 112 W. 6th Street, Mansfield, with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on June 5, 2019