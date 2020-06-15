Lorraine L. Simon, age 57, of Shelby, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the home of her sister after a brief battle with Glioblastoma.
Lorraine was born on November 30, 1962 in Shelby, Ohio to Maurice L. and Anna M. (Chavez) Simon. She was a 1981 graduate of Shelby High School and a graduate of Ferris State University in Michigan. Lorraine spent her career as a health inspector in Macomb County Michigan and was currently employed by the City of Columbus.
Lorraine is survived by her mother: Anna M. Simon of Shelby; sisters: Josephine Simon, Maureen (Kevin Combs) Rupe, Jackie (Todd) Potts, Karen (John) Dillon, Mary (Doug Collins) Simon, Leticia (Mike) Saunders; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Lorraine was preceded in death by her father: Maurice L. Simon; brother-in-law: Paul Rupe; and an infant sister.
Family and friends are welcome Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby from 4 pm until the time of the Rosary service at 7 pm. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby. Fr. Chris Mileski with officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and left in care of Penwell Turner Funeral Home.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.