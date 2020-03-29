|
|
Lorraine T. Schiff
Mansfield - Lorraine T. Schiff , 88, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Brookdale of Mount Vernon surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born January 7, 1932 and raised in Lefor, North Dakota to the late Jacob and Theresa (Focht) Anton.
Lorraine met the love of her life, Alfred Schiff, who preceded her in death on August 27, 2005. They moved to Mansfield, Ohio in 1951 and later married on November 10, 1951, sharing 54 years of marriage. Lorraine was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her daughters and embraced every moment with them. She instilled strong values that have served them well. She especially loved her role as a grandma to eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Lorraine was a master cook and baker. Her pies were the best around and though often imitated, they were never duplicated. She loved to keep an immaculate house, was skilled at crocheting, and enjoyed her day trips with friends. Lorraine was an avid polka dancer with her late husband, Al, and enjoyed traveling all around the country in their motor home. A farm girl at heart, gardening was her passion. She was awarded the Mansfield Garden Club award as well as a Blue Ribbon at the Bellville Street Fair. Lorraine was a faithful member of Resurrection Parish Catholic Church where she was a member of the choir and initiated the funeral luncheons. She was a member of Mansfield Liederkranz and Son's of Herman.
Lorraine is survived by four daughters, Bonnie (Jerry) Valentine, Brenda (Tom) Kehrle, Belinda (Stu) Pressey and Beth (Doug) Brown; eight grandchildren, Ashlee (Jose Velazquez) Valentine, Megan (Kyle) Pack, Heather Kehrle, Brent (Zoe) Kehrle, Kristen (Dustin Stinson) Pressey, Kara (Josh) Smith, Christian (Laura) Brown and Sheldon Brown; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond (Virginia) Anton and Norman (Marlene) Anton; sister, Rosemary McKean; brother-in-law, Ervin (Eileen) Schiff; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Alfred "Al" Schiff; infant sister, Joanne Anton; and sister, Katherine Coon.
Lorraine will be dearly missed and forever in her family's hearts.
Private services will be observed by the family. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Richland County Humane Society or Kindred Hospice of Mount Vernon. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020