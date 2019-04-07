Lottie Jane Worley



LEXINGTON - Lottie Jane Worley, 88, of Lexington passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following an extended illness.



The daughter of William and Mae (Volz) Hoverstick, Lottie was born June 16, 1930 in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School in 1948.



Lottie married Richard P. Worley on June 4, 1948. She retired from Lexington Court in 1994. Lottie enjoyed crocheting, knitting and gardening. She cheered for the Cleveland Indians and Browns.



Lottie was a lifelong member of Lexington First Congregational Church where she was an organist and was a member of the women's fellowship.



She is survived by her children Richard (Linda) Worley of Johnsville, Jeffrey (Jean) Worley of Lexington, Susan (Peter) Dumpis of Woodstock, Georgia, and Martin (Karen) Worley of Lexington; grandchildren Jennifer (Jason) Champion, Kyle (Sarah) Worley, Kristina (Lee) Mertins, Steven (Venus) Worley, Jessica (Nathan) Kiger, Rebecca (Mark) Terry, Karie (Josh) Whitaker, Brittany (Evan) Hill, and Collin Griebling; as well as 14 great grandchildren.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Worley; son Douglas Worley; siblings Annabelle Prosser, Marie Underwood, Ruth Payne.



Private graveside services will be held in Lexington Cemetery. Pastor Dave Smith will officiate. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.



Published in the News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019