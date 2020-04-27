|
|
Lottie Marie Hawks
Mansfield - Lottie Marie (Jasper) Hawks, 95, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born June 20, 1924 in Cain Store, Pulaski County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of John Edward and Mary Etter (Dawes) Jasper.
Lottie was a woman of many talents and hobbies, some of which included being an avid seamstress, quilter, musician, artist and reader. Not only that, but she loved to crochet. A self-taught artist and musician, Lottie loved to draw and paint and had an inspirational joy for music which she enjoyed sharing with others. She played the banjo, guitar, piano and even the spoons. Not bad for a woman who never took lessons and played by ear! Lottie was certainly a woman who loved to create.
Ask anyone who knew Lottie and they will tell you one of the greatest memories they have of her is the wonderful Sunday lunches in her home after church. Many have gathered around her small table filled with love, care and, of course, great food. It is an experience those who gathered will not soon forget.
Lottie was a woman of great faith and attended Community Bible Church in Mansfield for over 50 years. In the last few years of her life she faithfully attended Mission Point Church in Mansfield with her family.
She is survived by her two children, Farrell (Kitty) Hawks and Fay (Edward) Bayer both of Mansfield; her five grandchildren, BenjamIn Hawks of Columbus, Michael (Angela) Hawks of Plano, Texas, Brittany (Kyle) Sargent of Warren, Massachusetts, Robert (Michele) Hawks of Crestline and Erika (Daniel) Stupienski of Granby, Connecticut. She was also a much loved great grandmother to her eleven great grandchildren, Karisma, Emma, Lily, Asher, Sage, Georgjana, Bayer, Kaylin, Evelyn, Finnian and Jakob.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Forest Hawks whom she married March 16, 1946.
In light of the current health crisis, the family will plan a Celebration of Lottie's Life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Point Church, 54 East Cook Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Lottie Marie Hawks.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020