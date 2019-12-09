|
|
Lou Leicy-Heuss
Mansfield - Cornie "Lou" Leicy Heuss passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 in her daughter's home surrounded by family. She was 89.
She was born August 6, 1930 to parents N. Lea Capen & Silva (Grabach) Capen in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Lou worked a few different jobs including for La-Z-Boy, Longaberger Basket Co. and most recently Morris Drapery before she retired in 2015.
Lou was a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz as well as the past president of the Liederkranz Lady's Auxiliary. She was also a member and past president of the Ontario Neighbors and Newcomers. She was a member of Central Methodist Church and even volunteered her time at Kingwood Center. In spare time, she enjoyed bowling selling baskets and going on bus trips. She insisted that she had a pool in the backyard of her home to entice the kids to come over more often, and it worked. One of the things she enjoyed doing was getting her hair done every week.
She is survived by children Sharon (Robert) Bowden, Cindi (Pat) McMahon, Charles Leicy and Sara Williams; step-daughters Pam Partin, Vicki Dininger and Amy Ventrone; grandchildren Heather Kraft, Elizabeth Whitson, Carrie (Dwayne) Turner, Cristin McMahon, Jamie (Krisya) McMahon, Brandy (Josh) Dougherty, Hunter Williams, Holly Williams, Kelley Grabill, Kim (Andy) Romoser and Brent Williams; 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands Clarence "Chic" Leicy and Fred Heuss; son-in-law Greg Williams; great-granddaughter Brittney Michelle Barber.
Lou's family will receive friends Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Lou's life will be held Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. Chaplain Dave Matos will speak. Burial will follow in Ontario Community Cemetery.
For contributions in her memory may be made at the funeral. Please, make checks payable to Hospice NCO.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Judy Kraft, Danae McMahon and Jody Fraiser for their years of kindness and care.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Lou's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019