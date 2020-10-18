Louetta "Jane" Fishbaugh
Greenwich - Louetta "Jane" Fishbaugh (nee Beasore), 95, of Greenwich, died October 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on November 30, 1924, in Lucas, she was the daughter of the late George C. and Eleanor (nee Mitchell) Beasore. Jane was a 1942 graduate of Madison High School.
Jane worked for Westinghouse in Mansfield, contributing to the war effort during World War II. On February 16, 1945 she married Kenneth Fishbaugh and they moved to Greenwich where she and her husband owned and she served as book keeper for Fishbaugh Construction. Jane was a talented musician, playing organ and piano. She and her brother played many concerts together. She enjoyed playing for Louis Bromfield at his home at Malabar Farm, and even played for the wedding of Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Jane also served as organist for the Greenwich UMC for many years. She was an active member of the church serving on the worship committee, as a Sunday School teacher, and Vacation Bible School. She worked as a volunteer with the Red Cross, at Willard Hospice and as a nurse aide. Jane had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening, she was also an avid reader and liked watching the Cleveland Indians, the Cavs, WWE wrestling, and old westerns.
Survivors include her children William (Patti) Fishbaugh, Janet Shipman, Lisa Sanders, and Jon Fishbaugh, all of Greenwich; grandchildren Randy (Susan) FIshbaugh, Brian Fishbaugh, Amy (Shawn) Beaverson, Rachel (Shaad) Wilhelm, Brandon (Jenny) Sanders, Thad (Michelle) Shipman, Mandy Sanders, Seth (Ashley) Fishbaugh, Megan (Kevin) Hughes, Aaron (fiancé Crystal Hahler) Fishbaugh, Jenni (Matt) Blankenship, Cody (Melonie) Fishbaugh, Chance, Aric, and Anna Fishbaugh; 21 great grandchildren; and sister, Jennie Ebinger. Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth; infant daughter Susan Fishbaugh; brothers John, Jack, and Tom Beasore; sister Patricia McIntire; great-grandson, Ian Wilhelm; and son's-in-law Forbes Shipman and William Sanders.
Friends and family will gather on Wednesday, October 21, at Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. with a service starting at 11:30 a.m, with Rev. Clark Hogue officiating. Donations in Jane's memory may be directed to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, 44870. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
