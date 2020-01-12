|
|
Louise Anderson
Mansfield - Louise ANDERSON, 86, passed this life on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Mansfield Memorial Homes after an extended illness.
Ms. Anderson was born Lena Louise Parker on Monday, November 20, 1933 to the late Isaac and Lula (Rankin) Parker in Indianola, Mississippi and had lived in Mansfield the past 52 years. After becoming and adult Louise dropped her first name and only used her middle name. Louise retired from Flexible Manufacturing when the company closed after 10 years of service and was a member of the Providence Baptist Church.
Louise is survived by her 5 children: W. C. (Julia) White, Carol "Peggy" (Willie) Bronson, Ricky Anderson and Charles (Anna) Anderson, Mansfield, and Larry (Lucille) Anderson, Indianola; 21 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Louise was preceded in death by 2 children, Juanita Ross and Richard Anderson, and her special companion I. W. Palmer.
Funeral services will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM in the Providence Baptist Church by her pastor Rev. Mark Cobb. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till time of the funeral service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020