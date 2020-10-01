Louise Kleman
Shelby - Louise Ann Kleman, age 99, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Willows in Willard.
She was born November 4, 1920 in Leipsic, Ohio to Jerome and Tracey (Borgelt) Niese, and was a Shelby resident the majority of her life. Louise was a farm wife and enjoyed her role as a homemaker for her family. She was a member of the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She was a past president of the Altar and Rosary Society, a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, and served on the Church Council. Louise enjoyed cooking, canning, playing cards, and spending time with her family. She was instrumental in the start-up of making noodles to sell for church functions.
She is survived by her two sons David (Sue) Kleman of Shelby and Ken (Taffy) Kleman of Shelby; six grandchildren, 8 great-granddaughters, daughter-in-law Sandi Kleman of Shelby and many nieces nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Kleman, her daughter Mary Margaret Kleman, her son Karl Kleman, infant son Sylvester Kleman, and her granddaughter Casandra Kleman.
Private family services will be held at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment in Most Pure Heart of Mary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Ave. W., Ontario, OH 44906.
