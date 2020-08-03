1/1
Louise "Lou" Wachter
Louise "Lou" Wachter

Mansfield - Louise "Lou" Wachter, 79, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Oak Grove Manor.

Lou was born on September 20, 1940 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Agnes Lucille (Clow) Schooley. Lou was a 1959 graduate of Madison High School. She retired after dedicating nearly 30 years at the Richland County Clerk of Courts and Title Department. Lou and her husband Larry, volunteered at What Goes Round Thrift Shop together for years. She was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church where she was part of the Alter Guild. Lou was hardworking, caring, patient, faithful, tenacious, always adapting and she always had a plan. Lou was very family oriented and valued her time with her family. Lou was a devoted wife and mother, but her grandchildren were the absolute love of her life.

Lou leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Larry Wachter; her daughters, Lori (Eric) Pierre of Rochester Hills, Michigan and Jodi (Todd) Newberry of Lexington; her grandchildren whom she adored, Zachery Pierre, Joshua Pierre, Julia Newberry and Alex Newberry; her brother, Jack Schooley of Mansfield; her sister-in-law, Linda Cochran of Mansfield; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Brianne) Schooley of Marysville, Kerry (Dusty) Griffith of Mansfield, and Charles (Marie) Cochran of Reynoldsburg; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, James Cochran.

Family and friends may visit from 1:00-2:00 pm on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Services will follow immediately at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Laura Kuntz officiating. Lou will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County or Hospice of North Central Ohio.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

