|
|
Louise Weiss Gallik
Mansfield - Louise Weiss Gallik, age 82, of Mansfield, passed away Monday morning, December 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. The only child of Heinrich and Ilouka (Rephun) Weiss, she was born on December 27, 1936, in Tscherwenka, Yugoslavia.
She lived through WWII as a child going through many hardships. She moved to America with her parents in December of 1949 at the age of twelve.
Louise's life became more settled and she graduated with the Class of 1956 from Mansfield Senior High School. On October 12, 1956, she married the love of her life, John Gallik. She attended Mansfield Business College and worked her first job at Fort's Auto Electric as a secretary. Later, along with her husband, she owned and managed rental properties in the area. She attended Apostolic Christian Church. Louise was a member of several organizations over the years including: Mansfield Liederkranz, Mansfield Symphony Guild Association and the Sons of Herman. She was also a volunteer at the Renaissance Theater.
Family was Louise's top priority. She was room mother for her children throughout their school careers and was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout troop helper. She adored her husband, children grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved them unconditionally. Knowing all too well how life can change quickly, she cherished her time with them. Watching her grandchildren play sports was a great joy. She was their biggest fan, never missing a sports game or band event, and would always bring a bag of candy for all the children at the events. This made her a very popular fan and everyone looked forward to visiting with her at the various events. Louise had a special place in her heart for children and enjoyed seeing them happy and growing.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Taryn (TJ) Stover and Geary (Amy) Gallik; five grandchildren, Geary Gallik II, Bradley Gallik, Michael Gallik, Derek Gallik and Luna Stover; two great-grandchildren, Grace Gallik and Meredith Gallik; several cousins; and many good friends she considered family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Gallik, on October 17, 1992; and grandson, Daniel Gallik.
The funeral service will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019