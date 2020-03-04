|
Lowell Andrew "Socker" McClure Jr.
Hayesville - Lowell Andrew "Socker" McClure Jr., 75 of Hayesville passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born October 6, 1944 in Ashland the son of Lowell A. and Betty Zehner McClure Sr. Lowell was a 1963 graduate of Hayesville High School and worked as a machinist for Gorman Rupp and Hydromatic Pump. Socker was a member of the Hayesville Amvets Post 1869, American Legion Jerome Post 749, Sports Car Club of America and NE Ohio Racing Association.
He is survived by his wife, Susan E. Hardesty McClure, to whom he was married May 26, 1972, four children, Lowell A. McClure III of Florida, Jerry McClure of Hayesville, Terri McClure of Mansfield and Jessica (Thane) Stumbaugh of Ashland, seven grandchildren, Ashley, Justin, Cody, Mike, Zach, Tyler and Macala, four great grandchildren, Zach Jr., Dionna, Knox and Riana sister, Sara (Henry) Beecher of Ashland and a brother, Rusty (Cappie) McClure of Hayesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Tony Huff.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Pioneer Cemetery with Rev. Sue Chidley officiating. Friends may call Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville. Racing attire is encouraged at the services for Socker.
