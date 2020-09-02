Lowell R. Thomas
Mount Gilead - Lowell R. Thomas, age 82, of Mount Gilead, passed away at his home Monday morning, August 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Lowell was born in Cardington, Ohio on January 15, 1938 to the late Charles R. (Bob) and Florence Tharp Thomas.
He graduated from Mt. Gilead High School in 1956. During his senior year he enlisted in the Naval Reserves and upon graduation went into active duty. He was stationed in Norfolk, VA and was a personnel man on board the USS Taconic.
After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, he was employed at Quality Pattern Co. in Mt. Gilead, PECO II in Galion and then at General Motors in Mansfield, where he retired as an electrician after 30 years of employment.
He married Joyce Baldwin on January 5, 1957 at the First Baptist Church in Mt. Gilead.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael in 2017; granddaughter, Michelle; brother-in-law, George Heese; sister-in-law, Jan Baldwin; and his beloved English bull dog, Abby.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce; sons: Mark (Trina) of Marion and Trent of Mount Gilead; daughter, Lori Souders of Columbus; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Thomas of Cardington; 10 grandchildren: Matthew, Michael, Dean, David, Chris, Austin, Heather, Corinne, Garrett, Jacob; step-grandson Chuck; great-grandchildren: Seth, Macie, Kaden, Karson, Dustin; step-great grandson, Ben; and step- great granddaughter, Kaylee.
Private graveside services with military honors will be held in Rivercliff Cemetery with Pastor Stephan Bloomfield officiating.
If desired memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Hospice of Morrow County, and/or The Morrow County Dog Shelter.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Lowell's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.