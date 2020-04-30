|
Lucille Edwards
Mansfield - Lucille Edwards, 89, of Mansfield, fell asleep in death on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home, following an extended illness.
Lucille was born October 21, 1930 in Athens, Alabama to Sam and Flossie (Turner) Scott. She loved people and was known for her kindness.
Lucille made a life changing decision on June 15, 1961 when she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She truly loved her God Jehovah and enjoyed sharing her Bible based beliefs with anyone and everyone. Lucille loved life despite the challenges life provided. She attributed this to her relationship with Jehovah God. For the past 58 years, she was devoted to helping others develop that relationship as well. Lucille's heart was generous towards all. She lived her life according to God's Word, the Bible, giving her time and energy to give to anyone in need.
She truly loved her family. Every day she thought about trying to live the best life possible. She wanted others to enjoy life the same way she did.
Lucille is survived by her children, Burt (Jacqueline) Edwards, Shirley (John) Davis, Joy Edwards, and Stanley J. Edwards; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Hazel Turner of Cincinnati and Mae Scott of Alabama.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles B. Edwards; and daughter, Charlene Williams.
The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date.
Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is assisting the family with final arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020