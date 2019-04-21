|
Lucille Gerger Lodge Yeager
Mansfield - Lucille Gerger Lodge Yeager, 82, of Mansfield passed away April 17, 2019 at Liberty Nursing Home of Mansfield.
Lucille was born May 23, 1936 in Mansfield to Stephen and Anna Gerger. She was a 1954 graduate of St. Peter's High School and lived in Mansfield her whole life. As a young adult, Lucille enjoyed dancing the polka at the Liederkranz Hall. She danced polka throughout her life, with some of the happiest times spent at the Hofbrau House in Cincinnati with her family. Lucille very much enjoyed attending St. Peter's sporting events, plays, musicals and loved being a part of the whole Berick family's traditional dinners and celebrations. The Friday night pinochle game was one of Lucille's favorite activities.
Lucille worked at the 1st National Bank for 21 years as a teller, and then she worked for 16 years at Marco Photo. Lucille participated in "Feed the Needy" at St. Peter's Church, was a member of Daughters of Herman, and St. Mary's Church. She participated in St. Mary's Choir for many years and had fun playing bingo at St. Mary's and Madison Senior Center. Lucille loved her neighbor dog Holly, and spent many happy hours taking care of her. She also loved her dog, Levi, who was her steady companion for 16 years.
Survivors include her stepsons Larry (Teri) Lodge, Kevin (Lynn) Lodge; grandson Bobby Lodge; Goddaughter Rita Stoll; along with many close cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Larry Lodge; second husband Frank Yeager; grandson Skip Cawoski.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Wednesday from 4 - 7pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10:00am Thursday at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church with Fr. Nicholas Weibl officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice or St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019