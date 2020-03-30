Services
Resources
Lucinda Yarger "Cindy" Johnson


1930 - 2020
Lucinda Yarger "Cindy" Johnson Obituary
Lucinda "Cindy" Yarger Johnson

Mansfield - Lucinda "Cindy" Yarger Johnson, 90, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Born Sunday, January 26, 1930 in Bellville, OH to the late Dora Ethel (Pollock) Yarger Shrader and Samuel Howard Yarger, formerly of Bellville, OH.

Cindy was an active volunteer. She served as VFW 9943 Auxiliary President, Secretary at Loudonville Wildlife & Conservation Club, Superintendent of Bellville Fair - Baked & Canned Goods for over 30 years, Superintendent of Richland County Fair - Baked & Canned Goods for 23 years and Madison Boosters for three years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Norm and visiting their children.

Lucinda is survived by three children, Dean (Marnie) Johnson of Gray, TN, Judy McFee of Mansfield, OH, and Joy (Bob) Rosett of Galion, OH; three grandsons, Jonathan (Candy) Johnson of Johnsville, OH, Jason (Jennifer) Johnson of Batesburg, SC, and Jeremy (Rachel) Johnson of San Antonio, TX; five great-grandchildren Jessica, Cody, Kyle, Justin and Jaclyn; and two sisters, Florence Thornton and Frances Pryor both of Johnsville, OH.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Norman; five sisters, Sadie Hiser, Annabelle Heston, Nellie Pocock, Galena McDowell, and Wanda Ruhl; and son-in-law, William McFee.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines a private family graveside service will be held at Bellville Cemetery. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Special thanks to Ohio Health Hospice Team for the compassion, continual care and support they provided for Norman, William, and Lucinda.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Lucinda to .

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield is assisting the family.

The family encourages you to share your condolences, memories and stories online @ www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020
