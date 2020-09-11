Lucy May (Griffitt) Kennedy
Mansfield - Lucy May (Griffitt) Kennedy, 80, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Lucy was born on December 9, 1939, in Vanceburg, KY, to Oscar F. and Edna (Tarey) Griffitt. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed raising her four children, along with gardening, cooking, and flowers, especially roses.
She is survived by her children, Patricia A. Griffitt of Plymouth, NY, and Norma Jean Isaac, Loretta Lynn (Clinton Sr.) Rowe, and Roger Neil Kennedy all of Mansfield; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Steven Isaac, and Priscilla, Cassandra, Clinton Jr, Klarissa, Anthony, and Tyler Rowe; multiple great-grandchildren; siblings, Maxine (Ernie) Thomas and Gladys Griffitt, both of Mansfield, and Jack (Karen) Griffitt and Oscar "Junior" (Fonda) Griffitt, both of Vanceburg, KY; brother-in-law, Julius "Buster" (Martha) Kennedy of Mansfield; and special friend, Margaret Petry of Mansfield.
Along with her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse H. Kennedy; brothers, Harold Griffitt and Tom Griffitt; and infant twin brother and sister.
Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Gibson officiating. Burial will be at Mansfield Cemetery.
