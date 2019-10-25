|
|
Ludwig Reiter
Mansfield - Ludwig Reiter, age 87, died Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Wooster. Born on November 1, 1931 in Mramorak, Yugoslavia to Christian and Katharina (Bohland) Reiter, he had been a resident of Mansfield since 1952. He started in the construction business as a mason and later was a self employed custom home builder. Louie enjoyed playing soccer and was an active player with the Liederkrantz soccer team. He loved gardening and building custom furniture for his family and friends.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and PaPa.
He is survived by two sons, Alfred and David Reiter and daughter Linda Love all of Mansfield; two grandchildren, Ami (Joshua) McCormick and Todd (Michelle) Smith; one sister, Joann (Phillip) Kampf and Herman Reiter, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by his beloved wife Rose Reiter and two sisters, Karolina Hoffmann and Margareta Richter and son-in-law Randy Love.
A private graveside service will be observed Monday October 28, 2019 in Mansfield Cemetery. Pastor James Robinson will officiate. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mansfield Liederkrantz, 1212 Silver Lane Mansfield, OH 44906 or to the Brookdale Hospice, 3380 Brecksville Rd. Suite 101, Richfield, OH 44286.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019