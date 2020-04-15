Services
Mt. Gilead - Luetta Grace Price, 75, of Mt. Gilead passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield.

Born July 16, 1944 in Galion, Ohio, she was the daughter of Richard and Pauline (Arnold) Meeker.

She was a graduate of Galion High School in 1964. Luetta worked as a caregiver her whole life and as a nurse's assistant at Galion Community Hospital, Woodside Village and Home Care Connection and also worked for the former Galion AMCO.

She enjoyed, flower gardening, crocheting, sewing and loved her pets, especially her Chihuahua, Tequila.

She is survived by children, Timothy (Lisa) Price of Texas and Misty Lou Price of Bucyrus; grandchildren, Amber, Christina, Timothy, Trinity and Layla; great-grandson, Timothy; brother, David (Jean) Meeker of Mansfield; sister-in-law, Marcia Meeker of Mansfield; special cousin Linda Redd of Alexander, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews and good friend and caregiver Brenda Smith.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Martin Meeker.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, 1295 Fairview Road, Galion, Ohio 44833 with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Luetta Price, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
