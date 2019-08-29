|
|
Luis Alfredo Mendez
Harrisonburg, VA - Luis A. Mendez Jr., age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Harrisonburg, Virginia on August 27, 2019. A son of the late Luis Mendez Sr. and Consuelo Farrell Mendez, he was born in El Paso, Texas on September 1, 1934.
Mr. Mendez graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso and later served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. A professional pianist, he taught music in the public school system for 50 years in Mansfield, Ohio and Polk County, Florida. He was a past Commander of AMVETS, served on the Ontario, Ohio school board, founded the Mansfield, Ohio Joint Veterans Council and founded the Ontario, Ohio Safety Town. Professionally he played piano with Bob Hope, Tommy Dorsey, Guy Lombardo and numerous other musicians and entertainers.
On June 1, 1960, he married Patricia Joan Ryan, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Thomas Mendez and wife, Lori of Harrisonburg, Virginia; three daughters, Lisa Charrin and husband, Steve of Pearland, Texas, Amy Mendez of Lake Alfred, Florida and Patricia "Beth" Mendez of Houston, Texas; sister, Nancy Saucedo; nine grandchildren, Michael Mendez and wife, Jackie, Maria Redieske and husband, Bryan, Mark Mendez and wife, Kate, Mariel Mendez and fiancé, Marco Tello, Matthew Mendez and fiancée, Daisy Thomas, Mallori Mendez, Dylan Charrin, Kevin Charrin and Joshua Henson; six great-grandchildren, Lyla and Brayden Redieske, James and Charles Mendez and Urban and Arlo Mendez; two expected great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and honorary brother, Joe Oddo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, LaDonna Mendez; three brothers, Robert Farrell, Luis Arturo Mendez and Luis Enrique Mendez and one grandson, Brian Charrin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 9 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with prayer service following.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, 200 South Park Rd., Suite 100, Hollywood, FL, 33021.
A scholarship fund for aspiring teachers has been established to honor his legacy. Donations to the Luis A. Mendez, Jr. Scholarship Fund may be made payable to "The Community Foundation" P.O. Box 1068 Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or online at: www.tcfhr.org.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 29, 2019