Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Luther Thomas Lambert


1936 - 2020
Mansfield - Luther Thomas Lambert, 83, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020, at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born March 18, 1936, in Williamson, West Virginia.

He graduated from Williamson High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. Tom retired from Armco/AK Steel with 34 years of service. He was a member of Shiloh Masonic Lodge #544 F. & A.M. Tom was a former member of Shelby Masonic Temple and Baku Grotto lodges. He attended Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church.

Tom is survived by his wife, Connie Couch Lambert whom he married on February 14, 2011; a son, Ricky (Janet) Lambert of Mansfield; a step daughter, Chris (Matt) Jones of Show Low, AZ; a step son, Tim Beck of Mansfield; three grandsons, Ricky (Tiff) Lambert, Lewis (Jenny) Lambert and Roy (Brandy) Lambert; fifteen step grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Lambert; and his mother and father, Mary M. (Lambert) and Robert Johnson.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service conducted by Rev. Clifford Earl Tackett will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the or .

Published in the News Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
