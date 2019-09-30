|
Lutie McDermott Wolford
Mansfield - Lutie McDermott Wolford was reunited with her husband William in heaven on September 26, 2019.
Lutie was born at home on their farm in Chatham Township, Medina County, Ohio on July 21, 1930 the daughter of Blake and Lola (Estill) McDermott.
She graduated as Salutatorian of Chatham High School in 1948. She attended Ashland College for two years, with emphasis on Business courses. She has lived in Ashland since 1950 and on July 25, 1954, she and William M. Wolford were married.
Lutie was employed at Hess & Clark in Ashland from 1950 - 1961, as Secretary to the Sales Manager, Russell H. Eshelman. She was Secretary to Clerk-Treasurer of the Ashland County-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District from 1972-1984 at which time she became Treasurer of that District. She retired on December 31, 1989.
Her hobbies were genealogy, flower gardening and traveling. She wrote three family histories, and distributed them to family members throughout the United States.
She was a member of the Ohio Genealogical Society, the Ashland County Chapter of OGS, The Ashland County Historical Society, the Chatham Historical Society, the Lodie Historical Society a former member of OASBO. She has been a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ashland since 1958, having transferred from the Chatham Methodist Church.
She was a volunteer at Associated Charities for five years, working in the Food Bank area.
After retirement, she and Bill enjoyed motor coach tours to the Canadian Rockies, the Northeastern States, Nova Scotia, Washington D.C., Gettysburg and and numerous times to Lancaster, PA, to see the religious pageants in the Millennium Theater each year a new one opened. They also enjoyed four River Barge Excursions on the Ohio, Cumberland, Tennessee, Illinois and Mississippi Rivers.
They spent 15 winters in Arizona. While there, Lutie volunteered at the Westside Food Bank for 12 years, packaging fruits, vegetables, dry foods and sorting and organizing canned goods, for distribution throughout the State of Arizona.
Lutie is survived by a nephew, David (Gail) Wolford, a great nephew, Jeremy (Jenna) Wolford, great nieces, Jolene Wolford, Jessica (Benjamin) Steele and special great-great niece and nephew, Audrey and Cody Wolford, all of Mansfield. Also surviving are many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William, on April 5, 2015 after 60 years of marriage; her parents, her brother and sisters in law, Richard and Ruth Wolford; and nieces, Katherine and Mary Wolford and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Heyl Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Namy and Pastor Allan Bevere officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 12:00 pm till the time of the funeral service. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Leroy Cemetery in Westfield Center Ohio.
It is suggested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of The First United Methodist Church, 220 Sandusky Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805 or Associated Charities Food Bank, 240 Cleveland Avenue, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
