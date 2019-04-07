|
|
L.V. Brooks
Mansfield - The Lord welcomed Mother L.V. Brooks home on April 1, 2019, to be with Him where she suffers no more. Mother Brooks was born July 18, 1940, to L.T. and Ruthie (Craft) Durham in Little Rock, AR.
After the passing of her mother, she and her baby brother were moved to Mansfield, OH. There she was raised by her father L.T. and step mother Rosie Durham.
Mother Brooks was a faithful member of the New Community Temple C.O.G.I.C. for over 50 years. She was a very active member in her church. She sung in the Senior choir and Gospel choir. Loving on the young people was Mother's passion. She served as Junior Church Mother for over 20 years. She served as the overseer of the Pastor's Aide Committee also a Prayer Warrior faithful to Tuesday prayer at the church. One of the happiest days of her life was being appointed Church Mother at the New Community Temple C.O.G.I.C. She loved spending time with her family. Loving on her children and grandchildren was the second highest on her list. But living a saved life and pleasing God was number one on her list.
Mother L.V. Brooks worked at Peabody Barnes for over a decade. Her favorite job was being a "Professional Driver" driving the Pre-school bus for MRM Community Action Head Start Program. She also drove for Richland County Transit on weekends. Years later she retired.
Amongst Mother's many lifetime accomplishments, she returned to school after 30 years. She received her Ohio High School Equivalence Diploma in 1997.
Mother Brooks made great memories that will be continually shared by her children: daughter Angela Durham Brooks, and son Randal (Brandy) Brooks, both of Mansfield; sister Marie (Sidney Sr.) Brown, Mansfield; two Godsons, Carlos (Martha) Anderson, Mansfield; Bobby Loyd Jr., Columbus, OH; ten Grandchildren, Taonna Hunter, Atlanta GA, Jeremy (Kiara) Jackson, Houston, TX, Khirye (Elizabeth),Tyler, Canton, OH, Eyrihk Murphy, Dezeon Brooks, Aareon Brooks, Jahlil Brooks all of Mansfield, ShaKym Holland, Savannah, GA; seven great grandchildren; Special niece, Shirley Anderson Solomon; Best Friends, Georgia Ann Cobb, Zola Clemons; Extended Family, District Missionary Marva Williamson, Evon Johnson, Lisa Cole, Lady Diane Dennis, Robert Tanner, Charles (Cynthia) Williams, Jesse (Phyllis) Tuft, Myra Petty; and a host of cousins, nephews and nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by her Father; Mother; step-mother; son, Michael Mingle; Granddaughter, Kym Holland; Godson, Tywan "T" Clemons; brother, Porter Durham; three sisters, Girture Gause, Lee Esther Anderson and Lillie Mae Askew.
Friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at New Community Temple Church of God in Christ with additional visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019.
The Family will be receiving family and friends at her son's home located at 324 High St, Mansfield, starting Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019