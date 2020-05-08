|
Lydia Garber
Lexington - Lydia Garber, age 80, peacefully passed away May 7, 2020, in her Lexington home under the care of Hospice with her husband and family by her side. Her family wishes to thank caregivers Bethany, Jean, Grace, Kate, and Holly.
She was born June 24, 1939, in Duisburg, Germany, the daughter of Nikolaus & Helena (Mattke-Berns) Schirdewahn. Lydia's family immigrated to the US in 1954 and she graduated from Union High School with the class of 1958. Lydia worked many years as a housekeeper at the L&K on Hanley Road and created a warm and loving home for her 3 children. She was a member of the Moose and Elks Lodges in Lexington.
Lydia loved bird watching and always kept her birdfeeders full. She was very creative and enjoyed ceramics and stenciling. Lydia found excitement in exploring Amish country. She also was a member of the humane society and had a love of animals, especially her beloved pet Rooster, Lucky and her dog, Libby. In her spare time, Lydia took pleasure in going to craft shows and flea markets. But above all, Lydia cherished her husband and family more than anything and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. Lydia and John were the true definition of soul mates, and she loved him whole heartedly.
She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, John Lester Garber of Lexington whom she married March 24, 1994; sons and a daughter-in-law David Allen and Jeffrey (Sandie) Allen all of Mansfield; her daughter and son-in-law Pamela (John) Trumpower of Lexington; grandchildren Keshia Allen of Lexington, Shandra (Tyler) Myers of Bucyrus, Cassandra Esterline of Lexington, Emilie Allen of Ontario and Janae Trumpower of Lexington; great-grandchildren Kierslyn, John, Praxton, Hunter, Brylee, and Jaxson; step-children Matt (Connie) Garber of Lexington and John (Eileen) Garber of Bellville; and step-grandchildren Jason and Dustin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children Donald "Butch" Allen in 2011; granddaughter Hailey Trumpower in 1996; grandson Brian Garber in 2014 and her companion and best friend, Libby the dog in 2019: As well, as many beloved family and friends.
A graveside service will be held 3pm Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Lexington Cemetery with Pastor Ron Biddle officiating. Memorial contributions to the Richland Co. Humane Society may be sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904). Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Lydia's family and encourage you to share a memory with them and watch her tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020