|
|
Lynda L. Berry
Perrysville - Lynda L. Berry, 61, of rural Perrysville passed away in her home surrounded by her family Friday morning, February 7, 2020, after a courageous 13-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Lynda was born June 12, 1958, in Columbus but was raised near Kimbolton, Ohio. Lynda was the daughter of Harry and Sharma (McPeak) Bell. She was a 1976 graduate of Cambridge High School and received her registered nursing degree from Kent State University. Lynda worked as an RN at Guernsey Memorial Hospital in Cambridge and Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. After her marriage to Dr. Robert Berry in 1984, she worked in his office in Loudonville.
Lynda loved her family and was heavily involved in her children's educational and athletic endeavors in the Loudonville-Perrysville Schools and remained a big part of their adult lives. She was always known for bringing enough great food to feed a small army to any event. Lynda served as a volunteer at the CE Budd and the RF McMullen schools for over 25 years and was actively involved as a volunteer with the Malabar Farm Foundation.
Lynda is survived by her husband, Dr. Robert D. Berry, whom she married on September 8, 1984; her daughter Renee Meadows, son-in-law RJ Meadows and granddaughter Harper Meadows of Gallatin, TN; her son Allen Berry and his fiancé Stefany Zorc of Gallatin, TN; her mother Sharma Bell of Kimbolton, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; her mother-in-law Betty Berry of Lucas and her sister-in-law Joan Berry Kalamas of Lucas. Lynda was preceded in death by her father, Harry Bell.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of the Life of Lynda Berry that will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 2-6 pm in the Lucas Community Center, Lucas. Private family graveside services will be held in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Lucas. Memorial contributions may be given to: The Lucas Community Center, 252 W. Main St., Lucas, OH 44843, The Malabar Farm Foundation, 4050 Bromfield Rd., Lucas, OH 44843 or The Mohican Area Community Fund, 131 W. Main St. Loudonville, OH 44842. The Snyder Funeral Home, Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville is honored to assist the Berry Family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020