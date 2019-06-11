|
|
Lynette Jane Shirk
Shelby - Lynette Jane Shirk, age 12 years 10 months 10 days, of Shelby, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, June 9, 2019 following a car/bicycle accident.
Lynette was born July 30, 2006 in Shelby to Daniel and Martha (Horst) Shirk and had finished her 7th grade year at London School.
In addition to her parents, Lynette is survived by 4 sisters: Kaylene, Krista, Janae, and Kaitlyn; 2 brothers: Maciah and Lucas; maternal grandparents: Alvin and Esther Horst of Shelby; paternal grandmother: Elizabeth Shirk of Shiloh; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather: Edwin Shirk; an uncle: John Horst; and a cousin: Sheldon Horst.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the family home, 6666 Baker Road, Shelby. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9:30 am at Springmill Mennonite Church, corner of Plymouth Springmill and Dininger Road, Shelby. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Bishop Ammon Burkholder and the home ministry will officiate the services. Care for Lynette and her family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby.
To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on June 11, 2019