|
|
Lynn Jane Brown
Mansfield - Lynn Jane Brown, 83, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at her home Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Malcolm D. and Regina (Flanagan) Boggs.
Lynn was a registered nurse and worked at Mansfield General Hospital, Richland Hospital and then at Mound Builders. She was a graduate of Mount Carmel School of Nursing in Columbus. Lynn married the love of her life, Thomas L. Brown, on September 1, 1958, spending 61 wonderful years together. She loved her family, kids and grandkids. She always hosted a "Grandma Camp" for her grandchildren where they were able to make many memories, forever to be cherished. Lynn loved to cook and bake. She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Thomas; children, Teresa Lynn (James) Pack, Leo J. Brown and Lisa J. (John) Webb; grandchildren, Seth J. Pack, Colin T. (Jackie) Pack, Louis A. (Sophia) Brown, Andrew J. (Diana) Brown, Laura E. (Thomas) Buena, Joseph L. Brown, Marissa Lynn Brown, Sarah E. Webb, Olivia Lynn Webb and Jack T. Webb; great-grandchildren, Maverick Buena, Colt Buena and Owen Brown; sisters, JoAnn Packard and Carolynn Heinmiller; and many special nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Timothy L. Brown; brother, Richard Boggs; and sisters, Marianne Richards and Nancy Franceschelli.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church, 1630 Ashland Road, Mansfield. A memorial mass will follow starting at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Frisbee officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church or Southern Care Hospice, 775 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 21, 2019