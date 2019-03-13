|
|
Lynn L. Haren
Lexington - Lynn Louise Haren went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 67.
She was born November 4, 1951 to parents Jack & Helen (Eynon) Haren in Berea, Ohio. After Lynn graduated from Strongsville High School with the class of 1970, she earned her bachelor's and master's degree in education from Ashland University.
Impacting many second grade lives, Lynn worked as a teacher for nearly 30 years at Lucas Elementary. She was a gentle soul who loved and cared for those around her. She also had a great love for animals and for cats in particular.
Because of Lynn's faith in Jesus Christ, she was a servant to others; especially to those that attend the Mansfield 1st Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She was very active within the church and coordinated the prayer chain. Lynn also volunteered at the Kingwood Center and enjoyed having lunch with the Colony Club.
She is survived by her mother Helen Haren; her brother Ray (Linda) Haren; niece and nephew Amanda (Dan) Kephart, and Kyle Haren; her Aunt Barbara Twitchell; and other extended family.
Lynn was preceded in death by her father Jack Haren; and her sister-in-law Janice Haren.
Lynn's family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Mansfield 1st Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 399 S. Trimble Road, Mansfield with a funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. Rev. Denny Finnegan will officiate. Burial will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmstead, Ohio.
Contributions in Lynn's memory to Mansfield 1st Evangelical Presbyterian Church may be made at the service.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Lynn's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019