|
|
M. Eileen Cochran
Crestline - M. Eileen Cochran, 92, of Crestline passed away at Crestline Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Eileen was born in Bethlehem, Ohio on December 6, 1926 to the late Peter and Kathryn (Krantz) Weaver. She married Lester Hayes Cochran on October 2, 1948 and he preceded her in death on January 19, 1987.
Eileen was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bethlehem. She was a lifelong resident of Crestline. Eileen worked at Crestline Memorial Hospital as a Dietary Aide. A prayerful woman, she was an inspiration with her Catholic Faith. Eileen helped with the RCIA program at church. With a Devotion to Mother Mary, the rosary and the Devine Mercy, Eileen touched many lives. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Eileen is survived by her children, Cyril J. (Bonnie) Cochran, Sr., Crestline, Charles (Debbie) Cochran, Ontario, Patricia Bunker, Lexington, Martha (Russ) Keller, Crestline, David (Deborah) Cochran, Shelby, Phyllis Rank, Shelby, and Janet Cochran, Mansfield, 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Blum, New Washington; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bob and Louise Stoffer; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Eileen was preceded in death by her infant son, Earl Lee Cochran; grandson, Michael Lee Cochran; great-great-grandson, Richard Reed; brother, Cyril Weaver; and sister, Agnes Cordrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bethlehem with Father Chris Bohnsack, Celebrant. Friends may call from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Friday, October 18 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where the rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow Mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Food for the Poor.
Those wishing to share a memory of M. Eileen or to the Cochran family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of M. Eileen Cochran.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019