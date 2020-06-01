M. Jean Stokes
M. Jean Stokes

Mansfield - Mabel Jean STOKES, 82, transitioned this life on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Crystal Care Center, where she had been for rehabilitation after a brief illness.

Ms. Stokes was born on Monday, December 6, 1937 to the late Cicero and Susie (Colquitt) Luckie in Mansfield remaining a lifetime resident. Jean was a former employee with a private security company that provided services for local stores and the surrounding area for many years. Jean believed her greatest accomplishment was being a foster parent, raising, guiding, and influencing many children over a 20 year period. A former member of the Community Temple COGIC. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and cooking. Jean was a stylish dresser, always wearing one of her many suits and hats. She was very sociable and loved spending time with friends and family. Jean leaves a legacy of having an independent spirit and the ability to voice her point of view in any discussion. She prided herself in being a strong woman, "A Tough Bird"!

Jean is survived by her brother: Lewis (Vickie) Luckie, Mansfield; a host of nieces and nephews; and 2 sisters-in-law: Ola Mae and Jean Luckie, Mansfield.

In addition to her parents Jean was preceded in death by her 6 siblings: Louise and Thomas Brightwell, Ann and Rudolph Luckie, Gwendolyn Buck, and Jerry Luckie, and sister-in-law Dorothy Brightwell.

Jean shared with her family that her choice for final disposition would be cremation, which her family will honor. This veil of sadness and mourning has descended on the family two weeks after her brother Jerry's passing. The family will hold her Celebration of Life Memorial Service at a later date with a service befitting of Jean's personality.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort for the family at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.

Jean's obituary will be reprinted when we have selected the date, time, and location of our celebration for our sister and aunt. Your presence will be comforting for the family.






Published in News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
