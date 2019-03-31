Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Mansfield - M. Maxine Zimmerman, 99, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Primrose Assisted Living. Born May 20, 1919 in Chester Township, Wayne County, Ohio, she was the daughter of Parvin J. and Mary Elizabeth (Bowersock) Zimmerman.

Maxine graduated in 1936 from Chester High School in Wayne County, Ohio and later from Wooster Business College. She married Russell George Zimmerman on August 6, 1939 in West Alexandria, Ohio in a ceremony conducted by Rev. W.W. Faust.

Maxine and Russell moved to Mansfield in 1946 and she was employed at Sears Roebuck & Company in the credit department from 1955-1970. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church where she belonged to the Homebuilders Sunday School class, the Seekers Sunday School class, the Phoebe group, the Florence Welty group and taught second grade Sunday School. She was also a member of the Green Thumb Garden Club.

The family would like to express a special thank you to OhioHealth Hospice as well as the nurses and aides at Primrose Assisted Living for their extra special care of Maxine.

Maxine is survived by a son, Gary (Wendy) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Kimberly Zimmerman and Linnea Zimmerman; a step grandson, Troy (Lisa) Jarrett; nieces and nephews, Linda (Larry) Smucker, Larry (Theda) Zimmerman and Thomas (Sandy) Zimmerman, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews of her husband Russell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Zimmerman; a son, Ronald Zimmerman; a niece, Karen Hastings, a brother, Carl Zimmerman; as well as all of her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends may call from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
