Mabel Barnett
Mabel Barnett

Butler - Mabel Miller Barnett, age 89, of Butler passed away Thursday morning, October 8, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield.

She was born August 24, 1931 in Hardshell, Kentucky, to Absalom "AB" and Rachel (Harvey) Miller.

A homemaker, she raised her family and dearly loved doting on her grandchildren. Mabel spent many days hunting for deals in stores and garage sales with the intention of spoiling them.

Mabel also loved traveling and camping, a hobby she enjoyed well into her 70's.

Surviving are her sons George and Winnie Barnett of Butler, and Danny and Libby Barnett of Butler; grandchildren Jason (Teresa) Barnett, Chris Barnett, Brandy (Jared) Freitag, Jonathon (Ashley) Barnett, Rachel (Kevin) Nye, and Paige (Harley Campbell) Peters; great grandchildren Chandler Barnett, Blake Barnett, Caden, Peyton &AddalynnFreitag, Brinley& Brook Barnett, Benjamin Nye, Wyatt & Willow Peters and Elora Campbell; a sister-in-law Faye Barnett Barker and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ford Barnett, Sr. and son Ford Barnett, Jr., siblings Eliza Whitaker, Louvern King, Mitchell Miller, Charles "AC" Miller, Elhannon Miller and Serena Steinman.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at OhioHealth for their care and attentiveness.

Friends may call Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral will start at 12 pm. Pastor Ken Kinley will officiate and burial will follow in Bunkerhill Cemetery.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Worthington Township-Butler Rescue Squad or the Butler Nutrition Center.

The BellvilleSnyder Funeral Homes is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com






Published in News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
