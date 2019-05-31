Mabel Hoover



Mansfield - Only an aunt can hug like a mother, keep secrets like a sister, and share love like a best friend. A wonderful aunt, Mabel Hoover's life revolved around her family and she made it a point to shower her nieces and nephews with love and attention.



Mabel Josephine Hoover, age 95, peacefully passed away May 28, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield surrounded by family. Her generous heart is now with the Lord.



She was born Feb 6, 1924 to parents Arista M. & Leona (Fry) Soliday in Richland Co. and graduated from Bellville High School with the class of 1942. On her 22nd birthday, she married Orland L. Hoover and they spent 36 wonderful years together until he passed away in 1982.



Mabel worked as a clerk for Siegenthaler Shoe Store for 32 years until retiring and also previously worked at Tappan. She was a devout member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church where she was very active and helped with funeral luncheons. Mabel was also a member of the BNOC.



In spare time, she enjoyed playing solitaire, solving crossword puzzles, and bowling. But above all, Mabel loved spending time with family and eating her sister's leftovers.



She is survived by siblings Barbara Cunning of Mansfield, Lois Reiner of Gahanna, and Arthur (Tina) Soliday of Mansfield; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.



In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by siblings Earl Soliday, Martha Scott, Ruth Strater, Evelyn Long, Ethel Hazen, and Chester "Jack" Soliday, Sr.



Friends are invited to call 1-3 pm Monday June 3, 2019 in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home (350 Marion Ave in Mansfield) where her funeral service will begin at 3 pm. Pastor Donna Mills will speak and burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions to Chapel Hill UMC or OhioHealth Hospice may be made at her services or sent c/o Snyder Funeral Homes PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904.



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Mabel's family and encourage condolences at SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on May 31, 2019