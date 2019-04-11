|
Mabel K. Hipp
Crestline - Mable Kathleen Hipp, 99, passed away at Magnolia Terrace, Galion, Ohio on April 9th, 2019.
Mabel was born in Crestline, Ohio on November 6th, 1919 to the late Adam and Amanda Hoffman. She married Glenn F Hipp on October, 1946 and he preceded her in death.
She grew up in Crestline and was a 1936 graduate of Crestline High School. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she participated in various church groups. Mable was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making most of her own clothes. Also, she enjoyed knitting, quilting and other arts and crafts.
Mable is survived by her two sons, Roger Hipp and Jerry Hipp. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren; Granddaughter Bonnie (Andy) Kemle McKean; Grandsons, Mick (Sarah Ross) Ball, Jack (Barbara) Ball, Tony Hipp, Aaron (Shawna) Hipp; great grandchildren, Corbin Kemle, Jacob, Andrew, Jessica, John, Ryan and Zackery Ball; and Giovanni, Bella and Penelope Hipp. She is also survived by several nieces and nephew and friends, Mary Hipp, Vicki Hipp and Ginger Baker.
Mable was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glen F. Hipp, sons Bruce Hipp, Douglas Hipp and her sister, Margaret Hoffman Campbell.
Friends may call from 11:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 N Thoman St. Crestline, Ohio, with Pastor Diana L. Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn, Cemetery, Crestline, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to either the Trinity Lutheran Church or The Crestline or Galion Public libraries in care of the funeral home.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, Ohio is honored to serve the family of Mable Hipp.
Those wishing to share a memory of Mable or to express a condolence to the Hipp family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 11, 2019