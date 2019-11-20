Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH 44903
(419) 525-4411
Resources
Maci Marie & Kinlee Brooklyn Blackwell

MANSFIELD - In loving memory of our sweet baby girls Maci Marie and Kinlee Brooklyn Blackwell who went to be with Jesus on November 19, 2019.

They are survived by their parents Makayla Marie Cooley and Chase Alexander Blackwell and Maternal grandparents Brandy Cooley and Elvis Green, Noah Cooley and Rebecca Wert; Paternal grandparents Shawna and Brandon Hicks and Ryan Blackwell and Tiffany Lane, maternal great grandparents Karen and Alan Smith, paternal great grandparents Tim and Pam Savage, and Norval and Kim Blackwell; great great grandmothers Patricia Gross and Jane Wetzel, and extended family.

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:30 pm in Mansfield Cemetery. Joseph Nichols will speak.

The Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and encourage message of condolence at :www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
