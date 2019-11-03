|
|
Madaline Sutter
Shelby - Madaline W. Sutter, age 99, resident of Shelby, died Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Born July 18, 1920 in Richland County to Harry and Lillian (Picking) Gutshall she was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Sutter was a 1938 graduate of Shelby High School and had worked at Carton Services for 33 years, before her retirement.
Madaline enjoyed outdoor activities and above all she loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and friend, and will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her son James E. ( Linda) Sutter of Shelby; one daughter, Joyce A. Barnes of Shelby; five grandchildren, Bradley (Kathy) Sutter, Kimberly (Dan Dull) Sutter, Shannon Sutter, Nicole (Vince Stirp) Myers and Heidi (Kevin) Alt; nine great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; one sister Joan Spangler of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, James A. Sutter in 2005 after 66 years of marriage; three brothers, Fred Gutchall, Raymond Gutshall and Walter Gutshall; six sisters, Ruth Gutshall, Lola Mae Gutshall, Arlene Fox; Ethel Crouse, Agnes Winck, and Lois Dennis.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. Interment will be held in Oakland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from Tuesday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Madaline's family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Chawla, North Central Ohio Hospice, special caregivers Donna Trout, Margaret Crall and Sharron Nadolast for all of their care through the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society at 3025 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH 44906 or the Hospice of North Central Ohio at 2131 Park Ave W Ste 400, Ontario, OH 44906.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019