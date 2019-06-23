Madge Elizabeth Peters



Lexington - Madge Elizabeth Peters passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in Ohio Health MedCentral Mansfield Hospital following a brief illness. She was 86.



Born March 7, 1933 in Mansfield to parents Vernon and June Rose (Chapman) White and married Loren Paul Peters on January 20, 1951.



Madge worked at Swan Cleaners and also did few small jobs, but mostly used her talents at home raising her family of three children.



Madge was a longtime faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellville where she served as a greeter. She served on the Bellville-Jefferson Township Historical Society on the ways and means committee and enjoyed lunching with her lady friends in the Sunny South social group.



Along side Loren, she helped him create signs for his small business, Pete's Signs. They enjoyed dining out, and bus trips with the historical society. Madge collected pig figurines as well as other souvenirs and enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. Madge truly loved doting her grandchildren and great children.



She is survived by three children: Lauren Berry of Bellville, David Peters of Bellville, and Michael & Tracy Peters of Loudonville; three grandsons: Todd & Jessicca Berry, Trent Peters, and Zach Peters; four great-granddaughters Tessa Berry, Kierstyn, Kaitlyn, and Allyssa Carver; a brother and sister-in-law Dan and Joyce White of Bellville; a niece Nancy White, nephew Brent White and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Madge was preceded in death by her loving husband Loren Peters on March 10, 2015; and a grandson Colt Shoup.



Her family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home, where the funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday and friends are invited to call the hour prior. Celebrant Dave Roberts will speak and burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park near Lexington.



Contributions in her memory to the Washington Township Rescue Squad or St. Paul Lutheran may be made at the funeral home.



Contributions in her memory to the Washington Township Rescue Squad or St. Paul Lutheran may be made at the funeral home.