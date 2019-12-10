|
Magdalena "Helen" Gutai
Ontario - Magdalena "Helen" Gutai went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 7, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born to Adam and Barbara Baumann on November 1, 1927, just outside of Franzfeld, Yugoslavia. After World War II, Helen and her husband Joseph each fled to Austria, where they met and got married, and then immigrated to Brazil in 1949 and to Mansfield in 1959. Helen devoted her life to her family, raising her eight children with meager means, hard work, and much love. She will also be remembered for her faith in God that she exhibited throughout her many physical ailments. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church on Middle Bellville Road.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Joseph; her son Edson; her grandson Timothy Gutai; and her great-grandson Oliver Palanacki; in addition to her parents and 10 siblings.
Cherishing her memory are her daughters, Helen (Gilbert) Leadbetter of Richmond, VA, Barbara (James) Smith of Mansfield, and Betty (Thad) Lumsden of Wooster; her sons, John (JoAnn) Gutai and George (Brenda) Gutai all of Mansfield, Robert (Monica) Gutai of Charlotte, NC, and Mark (Gail) Gutai of Akron; eighteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Donald) Mueller of Dublin; a sister-in-law, Florina Bauman of Mansfield; a brother-in-law, Larry Labudde, of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Elmcroft of Ontario for their 8½ years of 5-star service to Mom. It was a blessing for her to call this place HOME. Also, thanks to Hospice of North Central Ohio for their assistance during Mom's passing.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at the Apostolic Christian Church, 1332 Middle Bellville Road, Mansfield, OH, at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church Retirement Center and left at the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019