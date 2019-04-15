|
|
Magdalena "Magda" Stagl
Mansfield - Magdalena "Magda" Stagl, 83, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her home. Magda was born on January 19, 1936 in Chervenka, Yugoslavia. She was the daughter of Frank and Christina (Schneider) Schmidt.
Magda came to the United States in 1952, and married her husband, Anton "Tony" Stagl in 1955. She was very family oriented, and she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart. Magda worked for her aunt and uncle at Dan's Bakery, and later worked at H. L. Reed Company, Lazarus, and finally retired from Macy's. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and the Mansfield Liederkranz.
Magda leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Ed (Alyce) Stagl; her daughter, Lorie (Rick) Rollins; grandchildren, Mike Stagl, Dan Stagl, Jim (Brittany Schultz) Stagl, Brian (Erin) White, Brittany White, and Brennan (Mike) Zaller; and her great-grandchildren, Finley, Willa, Bowen and Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 55 years, Anton "Tony" Stagl.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First Street, Mansfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church following at 11:00 am conducted by Father Austin Ammanniti. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. The family requests that no flowers be purchased out of respect for Holy Week, and that memorial contributions be made to Kindred Hospice.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 15, 2019