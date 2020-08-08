Maggie Melton
Mansfield - Maggie Mae MELTON, 76, passed this life on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.
Ms. Melton was born on Thursday, May 25, 1944 to the late Leoda Melton, Sr. and Lucille (Williams) Melton Spruill in Canton, Mississippi and had lived in Mansfield the past 70 years. Maggie was a member of the Mansfield Senior High School graduating class of 1962. She was employed by Design Metals for over 20 years until the company closed. After some time off Maggie returned to work at PGW (formerly PPG) in Crestline for 4 years retiring from the work force in 2018. Maggie was a member of the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board. For enjoyment Maggie played Bid Whist (running Bostons) with a group of friends always bringing her famous pies a favorite for the refreshment breaks.
Maggie is survived by her 3 children: Carmen(Jerry) Stillwell-Frazier, Cincinnati, Charles Stillwell, and Nsombi Stillwell, Mansfield; 10 grandchildren: Javoe, Dyamond, Sammie, DeVon, Nakial, Niesomi, Chavon, Kesaun, and Chukya; 9 great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Leoda (Mary) Melton, Jr., Mansfield, Shirley Melton, Chicago, Illinois, and Rosie Smith, Pensacola, Florida, special uncle: George Williams, Mansfield, and sister-in-law: Jewell Melton, Mansfield.
In addition to her parents Maggie was preceded in death by 2 siblings; Lilly Melton, Robert Melton.
Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services. Social distancing and masks will be required. Friends may call at the chapel beginning at 10:00 a.m. till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com
.