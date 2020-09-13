Mamie Gamble
Griffin, GA - Mamie GAMBLE, 83, passed this life on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Wellstar-Spalding Regional Hospital, in Griffin, Georgia, after an extended illness.
Mrs. Gamble was born on Saturday, August 7, 1937 to the late Tommy and Candie (Moore) Black, Sr. in Shaw, Mississippi. Mamie came to Mansfield as a teen. In 1961 she moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, with her husband and her first 3 children and remained there for the next 28 years growing her family to a total of 10 children. While in Indianapolis Mamie was employed by the Saint Paul Nursing Home for 13 years. In 1989 Mamie with her family returned to Mansfield where she worked for the YMCA as a cook ;until they closed. She then cooked for Alverta Williams' organization for the care of the disabled. When her health began to fail Mamie moved to Georgia to live with her daughter in 2010. Mamie was a member of the Faith Temple COGIC where she served on the Mother's Board.
Mamie is survived by her 10 children: Oscar Gamble, Jr., Otis, Dale, Herbert (Kimberly) James, David, Dwayne Gamble, all of Indianapolis; Ileen (Steven) Warfield, Donald and Mark Gamble, Griffin; and Iris Gamble, Mansfield; 18 grandchildren, and numerous great great grandchildren; 1 sister: Minnie Gamble, Jacksonville, Florida; 2 brothers: Charles Black, Indianapolis, and Jessie Black, Marion.
In addition to her parents, Mamie was preceded in death by her husband Oscar "Buster" Gamble, 6 siblings, Freddie Black, Rev. James Black, Willie Black, Ruth Brown, Tommy Black, Jr. and Ruby Weaver.
Friends may call at the chapel on Friday, one hour prior to services beginning at 11:00 A.M. Private funeral services for the family will be held Friday, at 12:00 Noon in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services with Mamie's sister-in-law, Elder Bertha Gamble Taylor of the New Community Temple COGIC officiating. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Facial masks will be mandatory and social distancing will be observed.
