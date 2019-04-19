Marci Moore Sengstock



Shiloh - Marci Moore Sengstock, 61, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.



She was born May 19, 1957 in Evanston, IL the oldest child of Merle and Nancy (Hamman) Moore.



She was graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1974. Blessed with a sharp mind, Marci participated in the Governors Program for gifted children and even skipped a grade.



Marci worked over 20 years at Time Warner working from an entry position to supervisor.



On October 15, 1997 she married Jeff Sengstock and together they made their home in Shiloh.



A loving, caring person, Marci embraced God's creation loving nature and all species of plants and animals. She loved gardening and bird watching, particularly orioles and woodpeckers. Every year her returning Baltimore Oriole paid a visit to Marci's home. She grew tons of vegetables and canned what harvest she didn't share with her family and friends. Marci was talented in the kitchen, taking her random ingredients and turning them into "glory," but never ask her to make the same thing twice, as a recipe was never to be found.



Marci's legacy will be one of intellect, bravery, and respect for nature. She will be remembered for her patience and kindness.



In addition to her devoted husband Jeff, Marci leaves four children Josh (Johanna) Carrico of Columbus, Jonathan (Nikki) Carrico of Houston, TX, Austin Carrico of Columbus, and Mara (Rohan) Adur of Richwood; four step-children Joshua Sengstock, Elizabeth (Joshua) Rivers, Lydia (Doug) Clever and Rachel (Logan) King; grandchildren Jacob and Maddie Rollins, Jonah and Elijah Carrico, Lucy Anderson, Meena and Ronak Adur; step grandchildren Joel, Autumn, Kinala, Eva, Alexander, Tily, Holly and Kennedy; siblings Marla Sigler of Mansfield, Kathy (Danny) Jarrell of Mansfield, Missy (Jim) Harrison of Midland, MI, Kirsten (John) Johnson of Columbus, Mark (Cathy) Moore of Columbus, adopted sister Kiri Johnston of Columbus, mother-in-law Joan Sengstock of Norwalk, sister-in-law Shelley Fannin Norwalk, and her step father David Brandenburg, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.



She was preceded in death by a grandson Chris Rollins, and her mother Nancy Stanton and father Merle Moore.



The family will host a Celebration of Life Open House Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2-4 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home .



Contributions in her memory may be made to Kingwood Center or the Ohio Bird Sanctuary.



Contributions in her memory may be made to Kingwood Center or the Ohio Bird Sanctuary.