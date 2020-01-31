|
|
Margaret A. (Trail) Little
Mansfield - Margaret A. (Trail) Little, 85, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Margaret was born on February 3, 1934, in Eldorado, IL, to Gilbert and Martha (Duckworth) Trail. She graduated from Eldorado High School in 1950 and married Herbert "Gene" Little on April 23, 1950. He preceded her in death. Margaret was a Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Director, and Teacher. She enjoyed reading, going to the thrift store, doing crafts, and especially making angels.
She is survived by her children, Krista (James) Little-Taylor of Mansfield and Steven G. (Linda) Little of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Stephanie (Cecily Zarate) Little Zarate of San Diego, CA, Andrew (Amanda) Little of Kansas City, MO, Sean (Sara) Sifferlin of Westerville, and Logan Swank of Tiffin; and great-grandchildren, Alec and Drake Sifferlin of Westerville and Zara Zarate of San Diego, CA.
Along with her husband, Gene, Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings, Albert Trail, Alfred Trail, Donald Trail, Gilbert Trail, and Ruby Cooper.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Lambert officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lucas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 41 Briggs Drive, Ontario, OH 44906.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020