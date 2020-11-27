Margaret "Marty" Boals Worden
Mansfield - Margaret "Marty" Boals Worden, 86, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Mansfield Memorial Homes. Born June 20, 1934 in Zanesville, Ohio to John and Alka (Ward) Boals.
Marty retired from Therm-O-Disc. She attended McElroy Road Church of God. Marty enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Marty is survived by her sons, Sonny (Beanesa) Worden and John (Ellen) Worden; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Worden; daughter, Brenda Worden; parents; and four sisters and two brothers.
A private family service will be held in Vermillion Cemetery in Hayesville.
