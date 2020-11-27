1/1
Margaret Boals "Marty" Worden
1934 - 2020
Margaret "Marty" Boals Worden

Mansfield - Margaret "Marty" Boals Worden, 86, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Mansfield Memorial Homes. Born June 20, 1934 in Zanesville, Ohio to John and Alka (Ward) Boals.

Marty retired from Therm-O-Disc. She attended McElroy Road Church of God. Marty enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Marty is survived by her sons, Sonny (Beanesa) Worden and John (Ellen) Worden; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Worden; daughter, Brenda Worden; parents; and four sisters and two brothers.

A private family service will be held in Vermillion Cemetery in Hayesville.

The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
