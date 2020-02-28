|
Margaret "Peggy Jo" Carpenter
Lexington - Margaret Josephine "Peggy Jo" Carpenter, age 99, went home to the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020, just 13 days before what would have been her 100th birthday. She died peacefully in her home at Primrose Retirement Communities, Mansfield, Ohio.
Peggy Jo was born on March 11, 1920, to Josephine Brockett Ansel and Albert Jacob Ansel in Elgin, Illinois. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1937, and then attended Baldwin-Wallace College (B-W), graduating in 1941 magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in German. At B-W, she participated in many theatrical productions, was elected May Queen, and in 1940 was the only woman amongst a group of men enrolled in an aeronautics class that the U.S. Civil Aeronautics Authority sponsored (she was referred to as "the lone eagle"). She successfully completed the course and received her pilot's license.
She married Robert Perry (Bob) Carpenter, her college sweetheart, on September 6, 1943. After Bob returned from completing his military service in the U.S. Army during World War II, they settled in Lexington, Ohio. One of Peggy Jo's first volunteer jobs was serving as a Girl Scout leader; she continued to be a Girl Scout leader for several years and was also an active member of the Lexington Mothers Club.
In 1954, Peggy Jo began her career as an elementary school teacher. Except for two years of teaching in Painesville, Ohio, she taught fourth and sixth grades in Lexington, and she served as an interim principal of one of the elementary schools for a short while. Her colleagues elected her to the position of president of the teachers association. Early in her career, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Ashland College. Her bubbly personality and love of teaching had an exceptionally positive impact on hundreds of students. After retiring in 1986, she continued to be an active member of the local retired teachers association and Delta Gamma Society, International, an honor society for female educators. She also applied her teaching skills while tutoring children living in the Mansfield area who needed extra help.
As a faithfully dedicated member of the Lexington Presbyterian Church, she was a true "pillar," devoting much time as a choir member, a Sunday School teacher, a women's group member, a deacon, and an elder. In addition, she served for 16 years as the Clerk of the Session. She was also quite involved with the Muskingum Valley Presbytery for several years.
Peggy Jo was enthusiastic, talented, creative, caring, considerate, and loving, as well as extraordinarily dedicated to carrying out the tasks that lay before her. She was a voracious reader who had many interests. She enjoyed listening to music (was a big fan of classical music and the crooner Perry Como) and watching the TV show "The Big Bang Theory," as well as any TV show featuring the actor Tom Selleck (perhaps because he resembled her late husband!). She was delighted to devour rum raisin ice cream, and chocolate, caramel, and cashew "turtle" candy, and to drink large quantities of black coffee (particularly iced coffee).
Recently reflecting on her life, the deeply religious Peggy Jo remarked, "I've lived a long life and loved the Lord. Now I am going home."
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Don, her husband Bob; and her son Scott. She is survived by her daughter Penny Jones and her husband Tom, of Morris Plains, NJ; her daughter-in-law Carolyn Carpenter, of Lexington, OH; her son Lance Carpenter and his wife Deanna, of Frisco, TX. Also, by grandchildren Meg Jones-Monteiro and her husband Filomeno; Anne Weiner and her husband Howard; Christopher Carpenter and his wife Julie; Amy Bowland and her husband Tony; Andy Carpenter and his wife Melissa; Jason Carpenter and his wife Amy; Keely Moulder and her husband Loren, and Faith Carpenter. Also, by great-grandchildren Tomas and Noah Monteiro; Grace and Andrew Weiner; Ben and Makayla Carpenter; Morgan, Chandler, and Emma Bowland; Lacha and Graham Carpenter; Claire and Aiden Moulder. In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law Irene Ansel, of Dallas, TX.
The family thanks the employees at Primrose Retirement Communities in Mansfield for all of the wonderful care they provided to Peggy Jo during her last years. In addition, the family thanks Ajay Chawla, M.D., and the employees of and volunteers from Hospice of North Central Ohio for their assistance. Penny and Lance are exceedingly grateful to Carolyn Carpenter, an absolute godsend, for the countless hours of loving care she gave to her mother-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Peggy Jo Carpenter '41 Endowed Scholarship, Baldwin Wallace University, 275 Eastland Road, Berea, OH 44017-2088, www.bw.edu. (Peggy Jo's family has been affiliated with Baldwin Wallace for over 100 years.)
