Margaret E. Shepherd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret E. Shepherd

Shiloh - Margaret E. Shepherd, 66, of Shiloh, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Fisher Titus Medical Center in Norwalk, OH. She was born on September 3, 1953, the daughter of the late Susie (Coffey) and Jacob Shepherd. Margaret was born and raised in Shiloh, OH and a 1971 graduate of Plymouth High School.

Margaret passed away on her 24th wedding anniversary to her beloved husband, Paul Currier. Margaret and Paul made their home in Tucson, AZ for 35 years, returning to Shiloh in 2015. She enjoyed traveling, swimming and hiking. Margaret was a Bruce Springsteen and Waylon Jennings fan.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Paul Currier; siblings, Tressie (Fredie) Henderson, Dan Shepherd, Sarah Steele, Larry Shepherd, Jacob Shepherd, Charlotte Adams, George (Linda) Shepherd, David (Candi) Shepherd, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Ronnie and Ollie James Shepherd and brother in law, Robert Adams.

Following her wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff at Fisher Titus Medical Center, ICU Department for the care they provided. You may share your condolences with the family by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved