Margaret E. Shepherd
Shiloh - Margaret E. Shepherd, 66, of Shiloh, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Fisher Titus Medical Center in Norwalk, OH. She was born on September 3, 1953, the daughter of the late Susie (Coffey) and Jacob Shepherd. Margaret was born and raised in Shiloh, OH and a 1971 graduate of Plymouth High School.
Margaret passed away on her 24th wedding anniversary to her beloved husband, Paul Currier. Margaret and Paul made their home in Tucson, AZ for 35 years, returning to Shiloh in 2015. She enjoyed traveling, swimming and hiking. Margaret was a Bruce Springsteen and Waylon Jennings fan.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Paul Currier; siblings, Tressie (Fredie) Henderson, Dan Shepherd, Sarah Steele, Larry Shepherd, Jacob Shepherd, Charlotte Adams, George (Linda) Shepherd, David (Candi) Shepherd, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Ronnie and Ollie James Shepherd and brother in law, Robert Adams.
Following her wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff at Fisher Titus Medical Center, ICU Department for the care they provided. You may share your condolences with the family by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.